The year is officially half over, and when it comes to movies, typically the second half of the year is when the biggies come out. Start saving up for extra movie popcorn, because according to the bigwigs at Fandango, movie blockbusters for the rest of 2022 are gonna be hot.

Regé-Jean Page (as Denny Carmichael): “I’ve got an urgent locate and destroy.”

Cutie alert! Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are teaming up in “The Gray Man.”

Filming this new action thriller may have given chris some MCU flashbacks.

Erik Davis, Fandango: “The Russo brothers’ first summer blockbuster since they came out with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and they are reuniting with their Captain America, Chris Evans.”

Aruka: “Why do you want to hunt?”

Amber Midthunder (as Naru): “Because you all think that I can’t.”

Hulu’s “Prey” is a prequel to the “Predator” movie franchise. This one’s got girl power.

Amber Midthunder plays a warrior who sets out to protect her community and their land.

Erik Davis: “It’s a ‘Predator’ movie that takes place 300 years ago. The Comanches are hunting and hunting prey, and then they realize that they are now being hunted by a predator.”

Tricks and treats in October? Yes, please.

“Halloween Ends” closes the book on a spooky era.

Erik Davis: “Jamie Lee Curtis’ last go-round with Michael Myers as Laurie Strode.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam): “My son sacrificed his life to save me.”

It’s no secret Deco loves Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

We’re excited, ’cause this fall, he’s joining the DC Comics family in “Black Adam.”

Erik Davis: “Bestowed powers of an Egyptian God, he is then enslaved but then freed thousands of years later, and he is the only one that can save the world.”

Danai Gurira (as Okoye): “Wakanda forever!”

In keeping with the comic book theme, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the blockbuster 2018 movie, is set to hit theaters in November.

Erik Davis: “This is going to be a big one, probably one of the bigger Marvel movies that we have seen.”

Fans are curious to see how the franchise works without the late Chadwick Boseman.

Erik Davis: “Not much is known right now about the highly anticipated ‘Black Panther’ sequel, including how the story will move forward without T’Challa.”

And, finally, we’re headed back to Pandora.

The wait is over. It’s been over a decades since “Avatar,” and the sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is coming out in December.

The immersive 3-D adventure will give us more info on the Sully family.

Erik Davis: “Maybe you went through a little bit of a 3-D period after ‘Avatar’ came out and then you stopped going. Well, this is going to be the one that you return to go see.”

