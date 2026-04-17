CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who opened fire on a woman at a shopping plaza in Coral Springs, sending her to the hospital, was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and now he faces a list of charges, including attempted premeditated murder, police said.

Coral Springs Police on Friday identified the suspect as 49-year-old Abdul Perez and the victim as 49-year-old Mirtha Sanchez-Teran.

Detectives described Thursday afternoon’s shooting as a domestic incident. It unfolded in broad daylight in an alleyway behind the strip mall along the 7600 block of West Sample Road, near Rock Island Road.

Teenagers walking home from school took out their smartphones and recorded the terrifying moments when, police said, Perez crashed head-on into Sanchez-Teran’s gray SUV while behind the wheel of a white van.

“Oh, he got a gun!” one of the teens is heard saying in the video.

The footage shows the suspect as he steps out of the van, walks toward the victim’s car. Seconds later, the first shot rings out.

Surveillance cameras behind the shopping plaza captured the sound of several rounds that followed as Perez, his face covered, gunned down his former girlfriend, investigators said.

Workers nearby were stunned by the barrage of bullets.

“I noticed students running away, so I immediately went ahead and asked one of them as to what was going on. I learned quickly that it was because of some shooting,” said a woman. “And my first priority was to make sure that my staff and my customers were safe, so I immediately locked the door.”

“I was just working, taking care of customers and then, all of a sudden, I saw a bunch of cops just rolling in,” said Justin, an employee at a nearby business.

According to police, Sanchez-Teran dated Perez for about a year, and she even lived with him and her two daughters until a few weeks ago.

A police report states the suspect knew where to find the victim because she picks up her daughters from school nearby, and he knew when classes are dismissed.

Perez was observed waiting in the area for about an hour before the shooting. Although the report is redacted, it states there were others in the car who witnessed the violent encounter.

“It’s very sad, because it seems to be happening very often and very frequently,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

Paramedics rushed Sanchez-Teran to an area hospital with serious injuries, but she was well enough to identify her ex-boyfriend as the person who shot her.

Someone with Dynaserve, the landscaping company listed on the suspect’s van, told 7News they are cooperating with authorities. Police confirming that he worked there.

Over at the strip mall, investigators focused on the two vehicles for hours as they gathered evidence. The victim’s SUV had several bullet holes on the windshield and a shattered window. Shell casings lay scattered on the ground as investigators pieced together why Perez targeted this woman.

“I just really wish for her to have a full recovery,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

According to court records, Perez has a previous domestic violence arrest that prevents him from possessing or owning a firearm, which he did in this instance.

In addition to attempted murder, Perez faces charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or ammunition subject to injunction and tampering with evidence. He is expected to go before a judge on Friday afternoon.

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