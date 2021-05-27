The high pressure system that brought us mild temps and mostly dry conditions, is starting to move away. It will eventually have an impact across South Florida and the Bahamas.

On Saturday, the high starts to move East and will allow some moisture, heat and humidity into the region.

The High travels into the Middle of the Atlantic on Sunday. Moisture from the Caribbean will start to creep north. At the same time a front slides south into the Central Florida and will eventually stall.

By Memorial Day, the tropical moisture creeps into South Florida and gets trapped by the stalled front. This may bring us a few downpours.

Bottom line, Saturday and Sunday should see only a few showers, with a little better chance for a downpour or two by Monday.