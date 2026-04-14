NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents swarmed a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to conduct what they described as “court ordered law enforcement activity” at a home.

7News cameras captured agents with the FBI’s Crimes Against Children Division outside of a pink house, located in the area of Northwest 127th Street and 21st Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Cellphone video shows an agent looking at a desktop computer, as well as several items being removed from the residence.

A man was seen being held in an SUV before being released. The man declined comment and went back into the home.

A blue Tesla was towed away from the property, which is located across the street from the Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8 Center.

The FBI has not provided further details, as agents continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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