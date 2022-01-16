MIAMI (WSVN) - The world’s biggest strength and fitness contest has returned to South Florida after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 10th Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival is being held this weekend at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

The event, bigger than annual World CrossFit Games, has brought together 2,500 athletes from 25 different countries to compete in 48 divisions in different age brackets.

There are eight main events on land and in the water for both men and women that challenge mind and body to push competitors to their breaking point in order to keep going.

After last year’s cancellation, the Wodapalooza athletes said the couldn’t wait for the event this year.

“It’s a big sigh of relief for everyone. I mean, you can see this is the highlight. For so many of the people competing, this is what they train for every year,” said five-time CrossFit champion Mat Fraser. “It’s the 10-year anniversary. It’s just nice to see people’s faces, and everyone gets together again — friends, family. Everyone gets to throw down; it’s been phenomenal.”

“CrossFit, Wodapalozza and NOBULL fit so well together because of this mentality around everybody wanting to be better,” said event sponsor Marcus Wilson. “Training, working hard, not making excuses and being the best version of yourself, that is just something that just lives and breathes within the CrossFit community.”

The four-day event wraps up Sunday. The gates will open for fans before 8:00 a.m., when the first round of competitions is set to begin. It will last until about 8 p.m.

