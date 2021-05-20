Tim Tebow is back in the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos looks on against the New England Patriots during their AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, the team announced on Thursday.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy award winner will reunite with his former college coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, where he will transition to tight end.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement.

“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Tebow, 33, last played in the NFL in a preseason game in 2015 before switching to pursue a broadcasting career and then spending some time on MLB’s New York Mets minor league system from 2016 to 2019.

A two-time national champion with the Gators, Tebow was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he played for two seasons.

The Jacksonville native played a total of 35 games in his first stint in the NFL, where he played with the Broncos, the New York Jets and brief stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

At the University of Florida, Tebow was a two-time SEC Player of the Year, two-time First-Team All-American and AP player of the Year in 2007.

