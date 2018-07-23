SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - After running their best races or performing equestrian stunts, some horses are being rounded up in Southwest Ranches to serve a different purpose: bring healing.

The four-legged creatures are the therapy stars at Healing Hooves Equine Assisted Psychotherapy. Their patients are people of all ages who come to them because traditional therapy has not worked.

7News cameras captured as 7-year-old Adilyn rode a horse accompanied by therapists Sarah Kelava and Ruth Ocampo.

“I love horses, and I love being here,” she said.

“We love having you here,” said Kelava, Healing Hooves’ executive director.

When asked why she likes to ride, Adilyn replied, “The horses really help me relax.”

Ditching an office for a stable is something most therapists do, but for Kelava and Ocampo, their method of using horses has been worthwhile for all those involved.

“Interacting with these magnificent beings and how they have the ability to see someone’s day shift for the better, it’s an incredibly rewarding part,” said Kelava.

“The most rewarding part for me is the fact that I was present in a very particular event in someone’s life where, maybe for the first time, they were able to let something go,” said Ocampo, Healing Hooves’ program director, “or, for the first time, they were able to experience happiness.”

“My favorite part of riding the horses is riding backwards,” said Adilyn. “It’s really fun. It feels like a choo-choo train.”

For brothers Braydon and Colin, hanging with horses at Healing Hooves has been a game changer.

“I used to be a lot angrier, but when I came here I felt a lot better, and I’m less angry,” said Braydon.

“When I get back from riding and talking, I’m much calmer, and I don’t really fight as much,” said Colin.

When it comes to reaching major milestones in their development, equine assisted therapy, or EAT, is giving parents food for thought.

“Healing Hooves has made my kids better,” said Kari, the brothers’ mother. “It has opened them up to get whatever is bothering them off their chest, and they have a real way with animals, with the therapists.”

Kelava said EAT is also helpful to adults. “We work with adults and children because we never stop growing as humans,” she said.

One foot and one hoof at a time, these majestic animals have a huge task, especially when it comes to building trust with their patients.

“We’ve seen some really great results with people who have been able to connect in a real way that is on their own terms, and it’s healthy,” said Kelava.

Adilyn, who started riding a couple of months ago, has already created a special bond with Haley, her therapy horse.

“Healing Hooves really helps me relax,” she said. “I feel like I’m on an unicorn.”

