Teen with rare genetic disorder celebrates his birthday with Southwest Miami High School’s football team

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Homecoming football games typically draw in a large crowd, but the bleachers at Southwest Miami Senior High School were packed on Wednesday night to show support for their football team’s honorary captain.

The Eagles took on the Coral Reef Barracudas on the gridiron, but everyone’s attention was on Christian Araujo.

Araujo’s mother said at age 11, he was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic disorder causing neurological deterioration.

Doctors initially said he didn’t have much time, but the high school junior has beat the odds and celebrated his 17th birthday with his fellow classmates.

“They had told us maybe three years tops,” said Morshe Araujo, Christian’s mother. “Here my baby is on his birthday. He’s seventeen years old. He’s totally exceeded all the expectations. I’m just so blessed and happy.”

Southwest made sure it would be a birthday Araujo would never forget, by letting him take on captain duties during the highly-anticipated game.

“When I saw him holding that flag and he started twirling it around, I had to do everything in my power not to cry because it felt so good to see him on that field,” said Araujo.

The Eagles coach Donald March was confident Araujo could teach the entire team a lesson they could take with them off the field.

“The best part of being on a football team is you get to work hand in hand with people you normally wouldn’t,” said March.

Team members were happy to have Araujo a part of their team.

“What’s up birthday boy?” asked one football player.

The team’s 36 to 7 win was the perfect way to end the night.

“I feel good!” said Araujo.

Morshe said her son has done so well because everyone at Southwest Miami High School has made him feel like part of the family. She also stated she can’t thank the Eagles enough.

Araujo is just the latest student at the school to get a special recognition.

Administrators said they are making sure inclusivity is prominent at Southwest Miami High School.

A group of special needs cheerleaders were also recognized recently for their ongoing “Don’t Dis my ability” campaign.

“At Southwest, we have a culture that’s special and no matter what disability you may have, we’re all one family. One eagle nation,” said Southwest Miami Senior High School Principal Dr. Carlos Rios.

