DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to the team’s practice field for the first time since last year’s season-ending knee injury.

Cameras followed the star player as he set foot in the field at Dolphins training camp in Davie, Tuesday.

It's good to have you back on the field, Ryan. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/u2s5VsIbT6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 22, 2018

Tannehill is expected to be a full participant in the team’s organized activities, which are scheduled to take place over the next four weeks.

The quarterback’s knee, which had been injured during the end of the 2016 season, wasn’t quite as ready as the team thought it was going to be at the start of the 2017 season. As a result, he missed the entire past season.

Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick was very impressed with Tannehill’s performance on the field, Tuesday.

“He was looking good. He was making some really good throws, some throws that I hadn’t seen in a long time,” he said. “I’d just seen him making some of those throws and just him being out there healthy with the team; he was with the offense. It was really good for him.”

Tannehill was 9-1 in his last 10 games before he was hurt in 2016.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.