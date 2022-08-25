MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As students returned to class at St. Thomas University, they will have a new sports facility thanks to AutoNation.

On Wednesday afternoon, community leaders, along with STU leaders and AutoNation executives, gathered with students and members of the community for a celebratory ribbon cutting.

They gathered to celebrate the dedication of the new AutoNation Field and state-of-the-art scoreboard.

AutoNation’s investment goes beyond the field of play, as they will also support community youth sports initiatives.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.