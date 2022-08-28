South Florida’s sports community is mourning the death of Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs.

In a statement issued Saturday, officials with the Dolphins confirmed Jenkins passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, just hours before the team’s preseason game. He was 47 years old.

Those who knew Jenkins well said the longtime executive was more than just a figure in the press box. He spent countless hours in the community with the team’s charitable foundation and youth programs.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement that reads in part, “I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend, but most of all, he was a generous soul.”

Jenkins is survived by his wife and three children.

“My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family,” Ross wrote in his statement.

