CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes have reportedly made Mario Cristobal an offer he can’t refuse to be the football team’s next head coach, according to 7Sports sources.

Cristobal, a South Florida native who once played and coached at The U, is said to be in the late stages of negotiations of a deal that entails more than five years and is worth more than $8 million a year with incentives, sources said.

There are rumors the contract has been agreed to but not signed as of Sunday evening.

Cristobal reportedly also has a lucrative contract offer from Oregon to remain the Ducks’ head coach. The 51-year-old has been Oregon’s head coach since 2018.

Cristobal has won two Pacific-12 Conference championships and was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2019.

Before going to Oregon, he was an assistant coach at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban, and before that, he was head coach at Florida International University for six seasons.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.