MIAMI (WSVN) - It was football Friday across South Florida as soccer fans cheered the U.S. team during the FIFA World Cup match against England.

Fans flocked to various spots to catch Friday afternoon’s highly anticipated game in Qatar.

Revelers at Bottled Blonde in Wynwood rallied for the American athletes, even though the game remained scoreless.

“Fun, upbeat, exciting. It’s Miami, Wynwood,” said a woman.

Among the guests who cheered on Team USA was a fan dressed as Captain America.

“Woo! Let’s go, USA,” the fan in the Marvel superhero costume bellowed.

It’s not every day Miamians are seen standing in line to hit a bar hours before the sun goes down.

“As you can see the energy here, it’s as if he won,” said a reveler moments before he was cut off by a fan.

“Go, USA! Go, USA!” the fan yelled.

“He said it best: go USA,” said the reveler.

Fans of all ages got psyched for soccer elsewhere, like at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds on Coral Way.

America was well represented on the opponent’s territory, at The King’s Head British Pub in Sunrise.

Bottom line: the underdog Americans made it more than respectable.

Fans beat a drum in celebration. Although the match ended in a tie, at King’s Head, the outcome felt uncannily like a win.

“I love it! The atmosphere is fantastic,” said a customer. “Great atmosphere, great guys, great country, well done.”

Team USA is next scheduled to take on Iran next week at the World Cup.

