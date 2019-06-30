Reports: All-Star Jimmy Butler to sign with Miami Heat

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are finalizing a sign and trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, according to reports.

The reported deal comes hours after NBA free agency opened up, Sunday evening.

Butler has indicated in the past that he wanted to play in Miami.

The reported four-year, $142 million deal cannot be official until Saturday.

As part of the deal, player Josh Richardson will go to the 76ers.

