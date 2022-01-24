(WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacist says he has the right prescription for victory.

Chris Pallas has been betting big that his horse will win the prestigious Pegasus World Cup at Golf Stream Park, thanks to his medical background.

Pallas has been a pharmacist for 44 years. He’s devoted to helping his patients.

He’s also passionate about another aspect of his life, away from the hospital.

When asked if anyone knows he’s a pharmacist, he said, “Actually, nobody knows that. Not the horse owners, no.”

Pallas has juggled his job as a pharmacist and horse owner since 2005.

Lady Luck was with him when he got Shifty She.

Pallas isn’t like other owners whose horses can cost millions from the time they’re bred.

“The mare cost us nothing and we won a silent auction to a season… and we mated the two and we got her,” Pallas said. “Here we are six years later — a horse in a very prestigious race, it’s unbelievable.”

Pallas said his horse will be in the field for the upcoming Pegasus World Cup at Gulf Stream Park.

It’s among the richest and most prestigious events in all of horseracing.

Pallas feels Shifty She may be ready because of his background away from the tracks.

“It’s an advantage to understand veterinarians — how our horses get treated, how our horses get therapy,” he said. “I understand perfectly well.”

When preparing for a major race like the Pegasus, it comes down to knowing everything about your horse.

“Believe it or not, horses do have personalities,” Pallas said. “She’s just all business. She’s won five races here at Gulf Stream and when she comes out, she looks at the tote board herself, so.”

Pallas said he believes Shifty She may have an advantage over the field during the turf race.

“We’ve raced against most of them over the summer,” he said. “Those are the horses that are gonna be the main contenders here, and we know, we’re right in the conversation there. The strategy is to go out first and stay there all the way.”

Shifty She did not race for almost a year due to a tendon injury.

At the Pegasus this Saturday, Shifty She is considered among the favorites in the 12-horse field in the turf race.

