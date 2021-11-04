(CNN) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, the team’s head coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday.

LaFleur wouldn’t confirm if Rodgers tested positive for the virus or his vaccination status. While meeting the media, LaFleur would say only that last season’s league MVP was in Covid-19 protocols.

“We don’t say who tests positive or what not. That’s what the league wants,” LaFleur said.

Per policy agreed upon by the NFL and players’ union, teams aren’t allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. The reserve/Covid-19 list is for players who either test positive for the novel coronavirus or who have been in close contact with someone who is infected.

Quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2020, will make his first career start in the regular season.

Multiple media outlets — including the NFL Network and ESPN — are reporting that Rodgers tested positive for the virus, citing sources.

The NFL Network and ESPN say Rodgers is unvaccinated.

CNN has been unable to confirm Rodgers’ vaccination status. CNN has reached out to the Packers and Rodgers’ agent but has not received a response.

When asked whether Rodgers was vaccinated, LaFleur said, “I’m not going to get into any of our coaches’ or players’ vaccination status.”

The NFL said it is reviewing the situation. A league spokesperson told CNN in a statement, “The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid Protocols within Club facilities rests with each Club.

“Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual Clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing with the Packers.”

Vaccinated players who test positive and remain asymptomatic are eligible to return after testing negative twice in a 24-hour span. Unvaccinated players are required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative to return.

In August, Rodgers was asked whether he had received the Covid-19 vaccine. Rodgers said he had been “immunized.”

“There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements,” Rodgers said. “Owners have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There’s guys that have been vaccinated and contracted Covid. So it’s an interesting issue.”

The team on Wednesday also placed cornerback Isaac Yiadom on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Last week, the Packers placed wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the list before the team’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

