NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a fun and exciting day of competition for more than 600 very special athletes in North Miami Beach.

Cheers and applause filled the air for the hundreds who participated in the 36th North Miami Beach Special Olympics, Sunday.

The event gives young athletes the chance to come out and participate in various races.

“Since then it has grown, it has mushroomed,” said Barry Shulman, founder of the event, “and as you see today, everybody’s here with love and hoping to help these people, these special athletes, have a great day.”

Family members were all smiles as they cheered on their loved ones. They said the tests of skill give their children the opportunity to have some competitive fun in the sun.

“My son is excited to be here. We were here last year, and it was a good experience, and we are back this time,” said Jeffers Leteng, “and we are going to continue to be here, because we enjoy it, and he enjoys it. It’s all about him at this time, you know?”

“It gives an opportunity for these particular athletes to have a platform,” said Robert Beautelus, “so they get an opportunity to showcase their talent and enjoy themselves.”

7’s own Sheldon Fox also took part in the event. The reporter carried a torch to show his support for these talented athletes who wouldn’t necessarily have the chance to show their skills.

“Did you have a good time?” Leteng asked his son.

“Yeah,” he replied.

For these families, the best part is being able to enjoy this day with their children.

“I plan to come here every year, as long as I have strength and I have health,” said Leteng. “I like to take my son here.”

“It’s just having fun and [they’re] enjoying themselves … They get a platform, an opportunity to showcase their talent, have a good time, similar to most of the other athletes,” said Beautelus.

