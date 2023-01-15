MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of the world’s best athletes once again came to downtown Miami for a show of strength and endurance.

More than 2,000 athletes from 50 countries took part in the 11th annual TYR Wodapalooza, held this weekend at Bayfront Park.

Both men and women competed in the four-day CrossFit and fitness event.

“All the top athletes are here from across the world. That’s just a small part of it; the rest of them are the aspiring elite,” said Dylan Malitsky, vice president of Loud and Live Sports, “but what brings back the elite year after year is the over $500,000 prize purse. We have everybody competing that is legit in the sport of CrossFit.”

“You can feel it. The energy is electric, but not only that, it’s lines to get into the stands to watch the events,” said Corey Berger, TYR Sport’s Head of CrossFit and Fitness, “so you look at it, and kind of the sky’s the limit with the level of growth that there could be.”

Wodapalooza also attracted vendors from around the world.

Nearly 45,000 people are expected to attend the event by the time it ends on Sunday.

