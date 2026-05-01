MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami-Dade Police Officer Danny Torres, who was at the center of the viral 2024 traffic stop incident with Tyreek Hill, is speaking out about the incident for the first time, exclusively to 7News.

“Everybody had the chance to say, and have remarks, and have all these officers, and I had to stay quiet,” said Torres.

The retired 27-year-old Miami-Dade officer opened up about his handling of the Tyreek Hill traffic stop.

Bodycam footage showed officers telling Hill to get out of his vehicle that September afternoon.

“For eight months, I had to not say a word and zip it,” said Torres.

The Dolphins’ superstar, Tyreek Hill, was pulled over in his McLaren while he was heading to Hard Rock Stadium for the first game of the 2024 NFL season.

Years later, Torres is sharing his perspective on that controversial stop.

“This guy is speeding. He is not rolling down his window,” he said.

Body camera footage shows another officer attempting to get Hill to roll down his window.

“Keep your window down,” said an officer in bodycam footage.

As fans stood around them heading to the stadium, Torres listed the hypotheticals that were running through his head.

“Did this person just commit a homicide? A robbery? Why are they not rolling down their window?” said Torres. “Their tints were so dark. All I saw was some movement inside the vehicle,” said Torres.

After some time, officers demanded that Hill get out of the car.

“We’re telling him, ‘get out, get out’,” said Torres.

Torres explained why he felt the need to yank the All-Pro receiver from his car and put a knee on his back, which ultimately resulted in Hill being released with citations that were later dismissed.

“Listen, I wanna go home that night. I wanna go home to my wife, to my family,” said Torres.

Torres went home but was soon put on desk duty and under investigation by his own department. He was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but retired soon after.

Since retiring, Torres has moved to Punta Gorda and said the Tyreek Hill traffic stop incident drove him out of town.

Torres now happily serves as a personal trainer, helping the elderly, and said he’s done with police work.

When asked about his last day on the street, he said if Hill had complied: “I will personally escort you in. Don’t worry about it. I got you. Unfortunately, that’s not the way it happened.”

7News reporter Sheldon Fox pressed him on the controversial opinions about the stop.

“Why do you think people have an issue with this?” asked the 7News reporter.

“Because, Sheldon, it looks ugly. We’re there for safety. I don’t know if he’s got a gun. I wanna secure his hands as quickly as I can,” said Torres.

“Is this behavior altogether necessary?” asked the 7News reporter.

“I was fed up with him already. I was fed up with it, and I still didn’t know who he was,” he said.

“So, you lost your cool a little bit,” said the 7News reporter.

“We could say that. Ya know, we’re human,” said Torres.

At a post-game press conference following the viral incident, Hill questioned officers’ actions.

“Does that give them the right to literally beat the dog outta me?” he said.

“Does it look like we beat him?” asked Torres to the 7News reporter.

“He’s admitted he could’ve handled this differently. Could you have handled it differently?” said the 7News reporter.

“Absolutely,” said Torres.

“Do you wish that you did?” asked the 7News reporter.

“I will never question a decision that I make to make sure I make it home to my family that night,” said Torres.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office closed the Internal Affairs investigation into the traffic stop incident and will not release any results.

7News will be placing a public records request for that information.

The Dolphins cut Hill after a debilitating knee injury in the 2025-2026 NFL season.

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