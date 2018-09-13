No. 21 Miami travels to face upset-minded Toledo

No. 21 Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), noon ET (ESPN2)

Line: Miami by 10.

Series record: Miami leads, 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Miami needs a win to stay in the AP Top 25 and avoid its first 1-2 start since 2011. For Toledo, it’s a chance to add another signature win to the program’s lore. A stat that should get the Hurricanes’ attention: AP-ranked visitors to Toledo are 3-4 all-time against the Rockets.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz vs. Toledo coach Jason Candle. Get ready for a serious chess match. Candle is an offensive wizard, and he’s had two weeks to come up with things that Diaz and the Hurricanes won’t be expecting. Defense is the strength of this Miami team, and it’ll have to deliver again Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: WR Jeff Thomas has 11 touches so far this season — six catches, three kickoff returns and two punt returns — and has turned those into 365 yards, an average of 33.2 per play.

Toledo: WR Cody Thompson gave Miami problems last season (5 catches, 114 yards) and has recovered from the back injury that kept him off the field for the final three months of 2017.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams are coming off romps: Toledo opened with a 66-3 win over VCU, Miami just downed Savannah State 77-0. … Toledo was winning last year’s matchup at Miami 16-10 midway through the third quarter, before the Hurricanes scored six touchdowns in an 18-minute span and won 52-30. … Toledo WR Diontae Johnson had two TD catches in less than 2 minutes in the fourth quarter of that game. … Miami averaged 9.8 yards per carry against the Rockets last season. … In its last 20 games, Miami has outscored opponents 380-177 after halftime.

