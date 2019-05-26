NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens visits Miami Beach Police officers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An NFL Hall of Famer made a surprise stop in support of Miami Beach’s finest.

Six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens visited members of the Miami Beach Police Department. The player took pictures and imparted words of wisdom to the officers.

Surprise visit from @terrellowens to show his support for Law Enforcement! Incredibly gracious to spend a few minutes with us and impart words of support to the @MiamiBeachPD during #MDW2019. pic.twitter.com/IiOyZ62DD4 — David DeLaEspriella (@DDelaespriella) May 25, 2019

Owens spent a few minutes with the officers, as he pledged support to the department during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

