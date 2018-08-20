New Miami Hurricanes uniforms made out of plastic waste materials from ocean

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes’ new uniforms may not look too different from previous versions, but they are the first to be made out of plastic waste from the ocean.

The new special edition Adidas uniforms, created in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, are made of over 70 percent ECONYL yarn, material created from fishing nets and other nylon waste pulled from the ocean. Adidas says the plastic waste is reworked into fibers that create a durable, breathable fabric.

The players’ cleats and gloves will also feature recycled materials. The new uniforms will be worn in the Hurricanes’ opening game against LSU on September 2nd in Texas.

“Our players and staff are excited to wear the new adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener. We’re also excited that adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world,” University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt said. “Community service has always been an integral part of our football program, and this partnership with adidas and Parley helps us continue those efforts.”

Starting August 27th, the uniforms will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science for educational research.

The team’s Twitter feed promoted the new jerseys, along with a message to encourage the reduction of waste in the ocean.

