MLB player Felipe Vazquez arrested for solicitation of Florida child

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. The Pirates won 6-3. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

PITTSBURGH (WSVN) — Pittsburgh Pirates player Felipe Vazquez has been arrested for child solicitation.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FDLE agents, along with help from the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Vazquez Tuesday morning for one count of computer pornography, solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Vazquez was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida.

According to the FDLE, their investigation began in August after agents received information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year old female victim who lives in Lee County.

Detectives said the victim, who is now 15, continued to have a relationship with Vazquez through text and received a video in July from him in which he was shown performing a sex act. Detectives also said that Vazquez allegedly sent the victim texts suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over.

A search warrant was served at Vazquez’s apartment in Pittsburgh, and several electronic devices were seized and are now being examined as a part of the investigation.

Authorities said additional charges may also be filed depending on the completion of forensic exams.

Vazquez is now awaiting extradition to Florida.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.