Miami Northwestern football head coach suspended for holding practice amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The head football coach of Miami Northwestern Senior High School has been suspended for holding organized team practice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Head Coach Max Edwards was suspended for holding the practice, which violates social distancing regulations, on Friday.

Photos sent to 7News showed dozens of football players and the coach gathered in a huddle last Wednesday at the school.

Another photo showed some of the players in the process of tackling another player.

In a statement, a representative for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said, “The school’s administration launched an investigation as soon as it learned about this unauthorized athletic activity. The head coach has been suspended pending the outcome of this matter and further action may be taken against others who may have been involved in this unsanctioned event. The school is in the process of communicating with parents of students who may have participated.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.