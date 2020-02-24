Miami Mayor Francis Suarez names street after Dwyane Wade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has designated a street named after former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade

Suarez, with the full support of the City of Miami Commission, officially designated Northeast Seventh Street as Dwyane Wade Boulevard, Monday.

The street designation comes after Wade’s jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena Saturday night where Wade received the Key to the City.

“I can’t wait to share this honor with him and his family, and thankful to the City of Miami commissioners who unanimously supported me with my resolution,” Francis said in a video posted on Twitter.

#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it’s official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we’re now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero. @Brendan_Tobin pic.twitter.com/avJm7uszuA — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) February 24, 2020

The city commissioners initially had issues with renaming the street after someone so young and still has much of his life in front him, especially a basketball player, because, they feared, issues might arise that would cause the name to be taken away.

Suarez supported the idea of renaming the street after Wade and spoke of the three NBA Championships that the basketball star brought to Miami and how he has never been involved in any scandals.

All commissioners then voted in favor of the street name change.

