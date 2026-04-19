MIAMI (AP) — Brice Turang hit a two-run homer and stretched his on-base streak to 18 games as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Saturday.

William Contreras and Luis Rengifo doubled and Brandon Lockridge added an RBI single for the Brewers, who have won four straight after a six-game losing streak.

Brandon Woodruff (2-0) pitched a season-high seven innings in his fourth start, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts to move to 5-0 in seven career starts against the Marlins.

Milwaukee led 5-1 when reliever Jake Woodford loaded the bases in the ninth after allowing three consecutive one-out singles. Otto Lopez then scored on Heriberto Hernández’s fielder’s choice against Abner Uribe, who got Javier Sanoja to ground out for his second save.

Miami lost its fourth straight game, but should get a boost Sunday with the expected season debut of all-star outfielder Kyle Stowers, who has been on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

The game was tied 1-all in the fifth when Turang drove a first-pitch cutter 402 feet to center against Sandy Alcantara (2-2).

Turang is off to a hot start for Milwaukee, hitting .281 with 11 RBIs, 14 walks and three home runs.

Alcantara, who issued a season-high six walks in five innings, has allowed 10 runs and 15 hits over his last two starts after beginning the season with 24 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Brewers added two more runs in the sixth against reliever Anthony Bender, who walked two and threw a wild pitch in 2/3 inning. Garrett Mitchell slid in just before the throw at home to score on Sal Frelick’s fielder’s choice and make it 4-1, and Turang’s RBI single stretched the lead to four.

Bender was lifted with the bases loaded after hitting Gary Sánchez with a pitch and exited the mound to a few boo’s from the crowd of 15,446 at loanDepot park.

Marlins pitchers issued 11 walks.

Up next

Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 3.32) will start Sunday’s series finale against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (1-1, 5.40).

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