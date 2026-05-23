MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins honored a Purple Heart recipient at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The display of gratitude was a part of the Tunnels to Towers nationwide tour, where they presented Marine veteran Thomas Parker with a mortgage free home designed to fit his needs.

The father of six lost both legs and his left hand in an improvised explosive device explosion while serving in Afghanistan.

Parker is an advocate for wounded veterans.

He also threw out Friday’s ceremonial pitch in the home game of the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets.

The event was part of one of many honor ceremonies across the country ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

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