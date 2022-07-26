CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday night.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.

India returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after he was scratched ahead of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over St. Louis because of a bruised left thigh. He got hurt on a headfirst slide on Saturday.

Miami had 15 players on its injured list, hurting its chances for staying in the NL wild-card race. The Marlins dropped to 3-12 against the Reds over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over six innings. The left-hander allowed two unearned runs and five hits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.