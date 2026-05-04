HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A beloved college football player is using his star power to give back to some South Florida kids.

Straight out of the U, back to the community, Malachi Toney has made his impact felt in a big way.

Once upon a time, he was one of those kids, and now he’s the one they’re lining up to see.

“Once upon a time, I was them, looking up to kids my age now and the kids that was balling when I was their age, but it’s just a blessing to even be out here and let the kids feel me, see me, and touch me, so it’s just a blessing,” said Malachi.

And maybe no one feels it more than his biggest fan: his mom.

“To see the community, him give back to the community, and then come out to show love, even the adults, that’s what I’m fascinated about, not the children, the adults, the love that he get from adults,” said Shatravia Toney.

With over 300 kids, all eyes were on the hometown star, as the Miami Hurricane football sophomore standout hosted his inaugural camp at Washington Park in Hollywood and it wasn’t just a turnout, it was a sellout.

“I just know what it feels like to be at the bottom, so that’s why I’m forever humble and grateful to be where I’m at and be in this position right now, I know what it feels like to come from nothing, I came from nothing,” said Malachi.

For the rising receiver, this one hits different, right in his neighborhood, right in front of the kids who see themselves in him.

“It’s a great feeling, I love the jits,” said Malachi.

And if you ask anyone around him, it’s bigger than football.

“It’s just very important, I feel like that’s a part of your journey as you’re growing up,” said Malachi.

“You have to lead being humble, humbly, graceful, like at the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to, you can’t be boastful,” said Shatravia.

That message has stuck, from former teammate C.J. Daniels to the next wave coming up.

“It’s really a testament to who he is, man. He’s a guy that, you know, he’s a brother to me. He’s a guy that loves to give back to the community and it’s great to see all the people that’s here to support him,’ said Daniels.

“It’s great, I love this camp, so everybody come out, they have a good time and thank you to Malachi Toney for hosting this for real,” said camper, Kayden Pouncey.

The spotlight is still new, but it’s growing fast. From a star at American Heritage to one of the most electrifying playmakers on a Miami team that’s back in the national spotlight.

And he hasn’t lost that quarterback touch either, slinging it like the old days, but through it all, he knows exactly who got him here.

“She’s my everything, her and my uncle’s is the reason I’m here today,” said Malachi about his mother.

“I try not to cry because I have to be tough for my boys, it touches me letting me know that I did a great job raising him and he still looks up to me,” said Shatravia.

Football, family, and foundation and as far as the next Malachi Toney, the 18-year-old has faith in the next generation.

“All of them! All of them, I wish all of them the best,” said Malachi.

It’s hard not to root for a kid like that who’s doing all the right things while having fun doing it.

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