MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Miami Heat gear up for another championship run, fans can do the same with some White Hot apparel.

7News cameras on Friday captured Heat fans outside the FTX Arena showing off their recently acquired gear from the team’s White Hot Collection.

“Let’s go, Heat! Let’s go, Heat!” they chanted.

On Sunday, the hometown team will be heading to the NBA playoffs.

“The players have done what we hoped that they would do, right? They went out and they secured the No. 1 seat in the East,” said Michael McCullough, the team’s chief marketing officer.

The players are going into this weekend’s game with a white hot record, which means it’s time for Heat Nation to follow suit.

“We’re super excited to bring back to the return of White Hot for the 2022 playoffs,” said McCullough.

Whether you’re shopping for the special lady, man or child in your life, the Heat Store is currently stocked full of White Hot merchandise.

“The coolest thing about White Hot is that the Heat fans have completely owned the campaign,” said McCullough. “We introduced the campaign, but they now own it. They come to the game already dressed in white. They do their shopping early here, they do their shopping out in the community early, so when they walk in the door at FTX Arena, for the most part, our fans are ready for White Hot.”

Come Sunday, team officials said, they want to see fans rocking the White Hot gear and ready to cheer on the team for their first game of the playoffs.

“From a visual standpoint, seeing that sea of people all dressed in white, it makes us all feel as one,” said McCullough, “and it’s that feeling of unity that a home court advantage really provides.”

With the White Hot Collection in high gear, McCullough hopes it gives the fans and players a burst of energy at the games.

“One more yell, you know, scream a little bit louder, whatever it takes,” he said.

McCullough also hopes this tradition built on hard work and culture proves to be the key the Heat need to power through the playoffs.

“In 2006, we introduced White Hot for the first time, and it took us all the way to the NBA Championship. We brought it back, went through four straight Finals; all of those were White Hot,” he said, “so there’s a lot of history behind White Hot. It’s a great symbol for us. I think our fans are excited about it.”

The White Hot Collection is available at any of the Miami Heat Stores throughout South Florida or online.

