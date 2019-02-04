Miami Heat to retire Chris Bosh’s jersey

The Miami Heat have announced that will retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey.

The team made the announcement Monday, adding that the jersey will officially be retired in a ceremony on March 26 during halftime of their matchup against the Orlando Magic.

“I am proud that Chris will have his No. 1 jersey retired and be honored inside the American Airlines Arena with this recognition for the greatness as a player on the court and his tremendous contributions to the Miami community off the court,” said Miami Heat President Pat Riley. “His name and jersey will hang forever and always.”

Bosh will be the fourth Miami Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining former players Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal.

Bosh joined the Heat in 2010 and played with the team until 2017.

