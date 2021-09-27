MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat players are preparing for the NBA season.

Kyle Lowry will be joining the roster this season.

A preseason game is set to take place on Oct. 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra feels Lowry brings another element to the team that will make them an immediate finals contender.

“He’s just a great winner,” Spoelstra said. “He knows how to impact winning. You can look at all the accolades, he’s a decorated player and all of it is earned. We’re just thrilled to have him in our building in the black and red after all these years competing against him.”

“I’m going on year 16, not many people can say that and playing for an organization like this and playing with some players like this where our goal is to win a championship, that’s the biggest goal and that’s the only goal that there should be,” said Lowry.

