MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat owner Micky Arison took to social media to confirm he received the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged others to do the same.

Arison posted a picture to Instagram on Monday morning, showing him getting his shot.

Underneath the picture, the businessman included the hashtags #wearamask, #getvaccinated and #savelives.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.