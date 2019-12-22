Miami Heat, Baptist Health treat 5 families to Target shopping spree

MIAMI (WSVN) - Five lucky families went on very special shopping spree, thanks to the Miami Heat and Baptist Health South Florida.

The basketball team and health care organization teamed up to spread some holiday cheer with a trip to the Target at The Shops at Midtown Miami, Sunday.

7News cameras captured Heat player Meyers Leonard and his wife as they joined the families on a spree they won’t soon forget.

The five families are all part of the Miami Cancer Institute.

Children and their parents had a blast filling up their shopping carts, as they picked out whatever they could grab.

The participants said they’re thankful for the opportunity.

“We were given a call. Our daughter, Madison Nunez, she was diagnosed with leukemia, and we were one of the families that were so lucky to have Mr. Leonard and Mrs. Leonard buy us some gifts for the holidays, so we’re very fortunate,” said Melissa Nunez.

Jackie Patterson, a two-time cancer survivor, was another one of the parents who were invited to the event. She said she is thankful for the chance to shop but also for her son to meet a Miami Heat player.

“My son loves basketball, and he plays basketball, so the opportunity to meet Meyers is just awesome for him,” said Patterson. “It’s really been a blessing, so we’re thankful. Thank you to Target for having us. We appreciate it. Miami Cancer Institute, they rock, and these people right here. They really, really are great people.”

This isn’t Leonard’s first time doing something special for his community. When he made the switch from Portland to Miami, he said, he knew he wanted to continue giving back.

“When we were in Portland for seven straight years, we worked with the Children’s Cancer Association, so it’s very near and dear to our hearts,” he said, “and honestly, just at the end of the day, we’ve been immensely, immensely blessed, and so during the holidays, we just want to bring some joy and some stress relief from these people’s lives.”

Each family had a total of $2,000 to spend at the store.

