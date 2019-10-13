Miami Gardens residents protest plans to bring Formula 1 to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters stormed the streets of Miami Gardens to say no to Formula 1.

Residents who took part in Sunday’s demonstration said they object to having Formula 1 Racing events held at Hard Rock Stadium. They’re concerned it will bring environmental consequences and noise pollution to surrounding neighborhoods.

Among those voicing their opposition at the gathering was former Miami-Dade Commissioner Betty T. Ferguson.

“Even more people will be affected negatively by a race like this than even in the downtown [Miami] area,” she said, “because you’re talking about a stadium that is surrounded on all four sides by bedroom communities … environmentally devastating.”

Formula 1 and local organizers are trying the Hard Rock as a venue after giving up on plans to hold a race in downtown Miami. Officials there said it would disrupt businesses and residents.

Formula 1 representatives did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

