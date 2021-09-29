MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami FC soccer player has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

Jahshaun Anglin, 20, was charged with sexual battery and appeared before a judge, Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, he is accused of assaulting the victim in a room on Tuesday after she refused to have sex with him.

His bond was set at $10,000; he was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

