MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins returned to action for the beginning of their voluntary offseason program, with the team’s star running back De’Von Achane holding out for a possible contract extension.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins officially returned to Miami Gardens for their voluntary offseason program and began preparations for the 2026 season.

As the first phase of the new season begins, a new era for the Dolphins has also started, with new head coach Jeff Hafley getting a jumpstart on setting the tone for his squad.

“Today’s a lot of, you know, me kind of setting expectations, going over rules, talking about the culture, the foundation, my expectations,” said Hafley.

His message for players was direct.

“Show up on time and give everything you have every single day. I mean, that’s kind of how I view everything,” said Hafley.

One notable absence during the voluntary session was RB De’Von Achane, who is eligible for a contract extension over the summer.

Hafley inherited a team with talent on both sides of the ball that’s struggled to live up to expectations in recent years.

He told reporters he’s focused on getting a closer look at the team in action as they find a new way forward.

“There are some really good pieces, you know, at certain positions we talked about, and there are others that, you know, there’s talent, there’s young talent, and then there are some vets that are really good players too. The biggest thing for me is going to be seeing them live,” said Hafley.

With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching and the Fins holding several draft picks, the evaluation process is underway.

“I think you take the best players. The best players, the toughest players, the guys with the highest character. I think those are all the things that aren’t gonna change,” said Hafley. “We want guys that love football, we want guys that play football the right way, we got a lot of picks, so we’ll see.”

From making a strong first impression to keeping future decisions in mind, Hafley is giving all the right signs of moving in a positive direction early in his tenure with the Dolphins.

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