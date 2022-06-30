MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students’ drive in school has earned them new laptop computers, finding a keyboard to success thanks to the Miami Dolphins and 5000 Role Models of Excellence.

Miami Dolphins Football Unites are helping college-bound students in Miami Gardens gear up for their freshman year.

“We got laptops from Microsoft services.These are the same laptops that our players use, our staff uses and our coach uses on the sidelines,” said Jason Jenkins from the Miami Dolphins, “because we try to be the best on the field and want the best equipment, and these young men should have the best equipment.”

The Dolphins teamed up with the mentorship program 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. They donated a total of 104 computers.

Some of the computers were handed out Thursday to students who otherwise would not be able to have access to the much-needed tool.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., started the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project in 1993.

“We have trained them, we have put everything into them, mentored then and molded them,” said Wilson.

“I want to thank Ms. Wilson, you know, for giving me this opportunity,” said a student.

These young men are all going to college, not only with new laptops, but on scholarships that the mentorship program helped them earn.

“This is a very blessed moment for me,” said the student who thanked Wilson.

Many of these students will be majoring in engineering or computer sciences.

“Without this 5000 Role Models scholarship, I don’t know where I would be at right now,” said another student.

To make a donation to 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, click here.

