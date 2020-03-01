Miami Dolphins raise money to help fight cancer with annual cycling challenge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with the community for their annual Dolphins Cycling Challenge on Saturday.

Bicyclists began the challenge in Fort Lauderdale and ended at Hard Rock Stadium, where they met and rode with several Dolphins players.

Thousands of cyclists showed up to the event and could choose various routes based on how far they wanted to ride.

One younger participant said, “We’re fighting cancer, and it’s such a good cause. It was actually really fun.”

Participant Manuel Mair said, “I came out here to not only support Special Compass, but also the DCC, you know, and raise a heavy hitter. It was a heavy hitter last year. I love raising money for a special cause. You know, cancer is a terrible thing that just affects anyone at anytime and happy to be a part of finding a cure.”

Dolphins safety Walt Aikens said, “It means a lot, you know, to see the outcome of everybody who’s coming here, who’s out here enjoying themselves, having a big family environment and for the reason on why they’re here, you know, the cause, raise money, raise awareness for cancer, man. That’s a big deal.”

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan said, “I mean, riding with some of the survivors and seeing some of the faces out there just smiling and riding, I see some of the Living Proof shirts, you know what I’m saying? It’s living proof that they can battle cancer. They came through it, and the fight still goes on.”

All proceeds from the event were donated to the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

