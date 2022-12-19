MIAMI (WSVN) - Sustaining greatestness is the only way of life for the Miami Central Rockets, and after securing yet another state championship, the rocket nation wants national attached to their school name.

Boasting nine state titles with seven coming in the last decade, Miami Central has always been recognized as one of the best high school football teams in the Sunshine State.

But coming into the 2022 season, the Roc boys have higher aspirations.

“It was from day one, took pride and heart, we were going to win a national championship,” Corey Washington said.

“Since the beginning of the season we’ve had a mindset of 14-0, national champs,” Jonathan Harris said. “They’ve been playing with us, but this game right here solidified we won’t have any losses. 14-0, number one team in America.”

Central used a big first half Saturday night to beat fellow nationally-ranked South Florida power American Heritage to capture the 2022 2M state title.

The Rockets believed they did what was needed to done to launch to the nation’s top spot.

“These kid stand tall, and they show their resilience, and they show their tenacity and their pride for this community,” said Rockets coach Jube Joseph. “What are they going to say now? We’re number one in America.”

Winning a pair of four-peats, championship hardware has become routine for Miami Central.

“It’s really just standing here, state championship year after year,” Keyone Jenkins said.

For the players and coaches who bleed green, white and gold, what they were able to accomplish on the field is bigger than football.

“This sweet four in a row, and thinking about it is this, we did it for the neighborhood, this is for ever inner-city school that lacks resources,” Joseph said. “Inner-city schools play football too, and they stand up tall in their situations and they can represent their neighborhood, and they can represent who their families are, and who coached them in their little league.”

For a team that continues to reload, it is expected for Miami Central to be a tough out during the 2023 season.

