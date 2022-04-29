DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Marlins player is pitching in for local students.

Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez on Friday visited Renaissance Charter School in Doral to speak to students about dealing with stressful situations.

Lopez said he always tries to maintain a positive attitude on the field.

“I always take these opportunities, and I always try to find positives in everything that’s going on,” said Lopez, “and if I can leave today with having a good amount of impact on a good amount of kids, it’s gonna be a good day, so I really try to take advantage of these situations and opportunities.”

Lopez spoke to third to fifth grade students who are preparing for end-of-year testing.

