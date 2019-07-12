Marlins introduce 1st round pick JJ Bleday ahead of game versus Mets

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have introduced their fourth-overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft at Marlins Park ahead of the team’s game against the New York Mets.

Outfielder JJ Bleday took batting practice with the team, Friday afternoon.

Bleday was a member of the Vanderbilt University Commodores, who won this year’s College World Series.

“Whether it’s being drafted or winning the College World Series, it’s just one of those things you kind of embrace and get ready for the next big thing,” Bleday said. “The city does a good job of welcoming young players and young athletes, and it’s fun to be a part of. The weather’s great. The city’s great, and it’s a great experience.”

Before taking batting practice, Bleday signed his contract flanked by Scott Boras, his agent, Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill and Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

The 6 foot 3 Bleday batted for a .347 average with 27 homeruns and 72 RBIs in 2019. He was also named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year.

Bleday’s contract includes a $6.67 million signing bonus.

