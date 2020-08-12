Marlins finally get to go home after beating Blue Jays 14-11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins overcame Toronto’s seven home runs to outlast the Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night in the final game of their season-opening, three-week road trip.

Bo Bichette went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays, a day after homering during a 10-inning win in their first game at their new Buffalo home. He connected again as Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to lose while slugging at least seven homers.

After this detour to Sahlen Field, the Marlins finally get to go home.

Miami has an off day before facing Atlanta for three games to start a seven-game homestand. The Marlins’ grueling road odyssey began with a trip to Atlanta on July 21 for a pair of exhibition games and moved on to Philadelphia for a season-opening, three-game series.

The Marlins, however, had their return home delayed when an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred, forcing seven games to be postponed.

Despite the travel woes, the Marlins have had at least a share of first place in the NL East every day so far this season.

Sierra’s two-run single put Miami ahead 13-11. Jesus Aguilar drove in four runs with three hits, including an RBI single in the 10th.

Travis Shaw hit two homers for the Blue Jays, including the 100th of his career. Teoscar Hernandez, Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen each hit two-run homers while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bichette added solo shots. The last time a team lost while hitting at least seven homers came when the Chicago White Sox hit seven and fell to Toronto on June 25, 2016.

Toronto last hit at least seven homers when they struck for eight in a 17-11 win against Tampa Bay on Aug 7, 2010.

Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in the Miami first.

The two games in Buffalo may have indicated that there’s a jetstream in the ballpark which, along with the win, could be enough to give the Marlins’ plane home a good push forward after squandering an early 8-0 lead.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Josh Smith, the ninth pitcher utilized by the Marlins, worked the 10th and earned his first save.

Bichette drew a walk in the 10th, giving the Blue Jays two on with no outs, but Smith escaped the jam. Bichette is 13 for 29 (.448) during a seven-game hitting streak.

Rafael Doliz (0-1) took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Some of the Marlins players who were placed on the injured list last week following a COVID-19 outbreak have applied for reinstatement. “How long that takes, I’m not sure,” manager Don Mattingly said before the game. “But they feel like they’re ready to at least get back and start doing something.” The players will likely need rehab workouts before rejoining the team and must be cleared by the MLB joint committee before returning. … Reliever Mike Morin left the game after delivering only two pitches in the sixth inning. He retired Randal Grichuk on his first pitch and got a strike on Tellez, but arched his back with an apparent upper-body concern.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Friday’s return home will feature righthander Pablo Lopez (1-1, 1.80 ERA) taking on Braves righthander Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75).

Blue Jays: After an off day on Thursday, Toronto will host Tampa Bay for a three-game series, with righthander Tanner Roark (1-1, 5.63) facing starting against fellow righty Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 5.56) for the Rays.

