MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials and professional athletes came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend.

The One Band, One Sound Bike Ride brought the community together in Miami, Saturday morning.

Participants met at Charles Hadley Park, located along near Northwest 50th Street and 13th Avenue.

The event included riders from Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police and even the Miami Dolphins, to name a few.

Together with members of the community, they rode trough the streets of South Florida.

