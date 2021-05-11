Inter Miami to play home games at full capacity starting May 29

Inter Miami CF home matches will soon be packed with even more fans later this month.

On Tuesday, the club announced that DRV PNK Stadium will operate at full capacity while still abiding by MLS guidelines for all home matches starting Saturday, May 29 against D.C. United.

Inter Miami will continue reinforcing the health and safety protocols currently in place at DRV PNK Stadium, including requiring face masks unless eating or drinking and encouraging social distancing in the concourse areas. In addition, the Club will follow strict cleaning protocols before and after matches and will provide hand sanitization stands throughout the stadium.

“This is an exciting development for Inter Miami, our fans, and partners, who have waited over a year to truly debut our stadium and experience a night of fútbol at full capacity,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “Our community is taking great steps forward in helping us get back to normal, especially with the rapid distribution of vaccinations, and this coupled with the high demand from our fans gives us the confidence to operate at full capacity.”

Inter Miami’s home match against CF Montréal on Wednesday, May 12, will operate at a reduced capacity.

