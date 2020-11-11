Heat legends surprise Miami Gardens veteran with $3,000 check, new team gear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Miami Heat spent Veterans Day giving thanks to veterans in their community.

Heat legends Shane Battier, Glen Rice and Alonzo Mourning, along with Burnie, the team’s mascot, were in Miami Gardens Wednesday to surprise veteran Tommy Collins.

The organization gifted Collins some new Heat gear, new home fixtures and a $3,000 check!

It was one of several stops the organization made throughout the day to commemorate those who put their lives on the line for their country.

