Heat forward Meyers Leonard captured using anti-Semitic slur during livestream

(WSVN) - Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard was captured using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a popular video game.

Leonard spewed the slur while trash talking a fellow player during a public livestream of Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch.

The forward made headlines last season as the only Heat player to not kneel for the national anthem to protest racial injustice during NBA bubble play. He said at the time that he was with the Black Lives Matter movement. However, he was standing to support his brother, who is in the military.

Leonard is currently out for the rest of the NBA season recovering from shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with Miami in November for close to $20 million. The Heat hold a team option for next year.

The anti-Defamation league released a statement on Twitter that reads, “We are shocked and disappointed to see Meyers Leonard use this ugly, offensive anti-Semitic slur. We have reached out to the Miami Heat and NBA about this and urge Mr. Leonard to issue an apology immediately for this egregious and hateful rhetoric.”

The Heat and the NBA are aware of Leonard’s comments, but Leonard himself has not offered a response to the video.

