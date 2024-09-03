MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have unveiled a new Park & Ride service for fans attending home games at Hard Rock Stadium this season.

Starting this weekend, fans can use the Park & Ride service for $10 per vehicle, parking at either Lot 70 near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel or Lot 95 at the Golden Glades Parking Garage.

A complimentary shuttle will transport fans directly to the stadium, bypassing game day traffic and providing quicker entry. The first 25 guests at each lot will receive VIP service in a GEICO-branded van.

Additional transportation options include Uber Shuttle, offering fixed-fare rides from the Lot 18 pedestrian bridge to Bayfront or Brickell in Miami, with a $5 discount available with a special code.

Brightline will provide round-trip shuttle service from the Aventura station, departing 10 minutes after each train’s arrival.

Ride share services have been relocated to Lot 30, while taxis will drop off along Northwest 199th St and be available post-game.

Fans are reminded that on-site parking will not be available for purchase on game days and must be arranged in advance.

