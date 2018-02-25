Grizzlies’ Tyreke Evans to undergo MRI on injured ribs

MIAMI (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans will undergo a precautionary MRI Sunday on injured right ribs that forced him to miss their game at Miami.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t anticipate a long absence for Evans, who is averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game.

Evans left Friday’s game against Cleveland in the fourth quarter because of the injury. Jarell Martin started for Evans against Miami on Saturday night.

