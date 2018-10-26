NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major high school football showdown is going down in Northwest Miami-Dade, putting two high-profile teams against each other.

The Carol City Chiefs and the Miami Central Rockets are widely regarded as two of the best in the country. Friday night, the teams are facing each other on the gridiron at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium, located at Miami Dade College North Campus.

Despite the Chiefs having had to forfeit a couple of early-season wins due to ineligible players, Friday’s game remains highly anticipated by both schools’ communities.

7News cameras captured representatives from the Miami Dolphins at the stadium.

District 16-6A, widely considered to be the most competitive for South Florida’s schools, is up for grabs, so both teams are keen on bringing home this championship victory.

“A big setting in a big stage in a game of that kind of caliber and magnitude, of what we’re gonna face tonight, man, these are memories of a lifetime and the great high school experience that we want to continue to put these young men in,” said Carol City head coach Benedict Hyppolite.

“Battle of the titans, man. We’ve looked forward to this game, year in, year out,” said Miami Central head coach Roland Smith. “Great program. They’re really excited about playing the ball game of this magnitude, but we’re used to playing the big game week in and week out.”

